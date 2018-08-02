DISH Network Corp (DISH) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its stake in DISH Network Corp (NASDAQ:DISH) by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,481 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in DISH Network were worth $7,360,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB lifted its stake in DISH Network by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,531 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in DISH Network by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its stake in DISH Network by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 12,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in DISH Network by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 31,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 2,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in DISH Network by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 29,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.91% of the company’s stock.

DISH has been the topic of several recent research reports. BidaskClub cut shares of DISH Network from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DISH Network from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.50.

In other news, insider James Defranco purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.20 per share, for a total transaction of $292,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Charles W. Ergen purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.37 per share, for a total transaction of $2,937,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 696,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,455,323.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have purchased a total of 165,000 shares of company stock worth $4,972,550 over the last quarter. 49.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DISH Network opened at $30.49 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The stock has a market cap of $14.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43, a PEG ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.16. DISH Network Corp has a 12 month low of $28.80 and a 12 month high of $65.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.74.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. DISH Network had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that DISH Network Corp will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

