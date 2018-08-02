DigitalDevelopersFund Price Tops $0.0248 on Exchanges (DDF)

DigitalDevelopersFund (CURRENCY:DDF) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 2nd. One DigitalDevelopersFund token can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000329 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, DigitalDevelopersFund has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. DigitalDevelopersFund has a total market capitalization of $127,171.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DigitalDevelopersFund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013539 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011134 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000413 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.88 or 0.00376290 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00188322 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00022822 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012411 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000784 BTC.

About DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund launched on June 29th, 2017. DigitalDevelopersFund’s total supply is 6,428,932 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,118,307 tokens. DigitalDevelopersFund’s official Twitter account is @DigitalDevFund and its Facebook page is accessible here . DigitalDevelopersFund’s official website is www.digitaldevelopersfund.com

Buying and Selling DigitalDevelopersFund

DigitalDevelopersFund can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DigitalDevelopersFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DigitalDevelopersFund should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DigitalDevelopersFund using one of the exchanges listed above.

