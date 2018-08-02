DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (DLR) Stake Lifted by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) by 26.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,079 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 436 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH by 479.0% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $185,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. TLP Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

In other DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH news, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.50, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,925. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joshua A. Mills sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,008,260. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,435 shares of company stock valued at $2,318,775 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

DLR has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH in a report on Friday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH from $119.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.22.

Shares of DLR opened at $121.53 on Thursday. DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH has a 52-week low of $96.56 and a 52-week high of $127.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.29). DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 9.79%. The company had revenue of $754.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $759.30 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 33.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts forecast that DIGITAL RLTY TR/SH will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Digital Realty supports the data center, colocation and interconnection strategies of more than 2,300 firms across its secure, network-rich portfolio of data centers located throughout North America, Europe, Asia and Australia. Digital Realty's clients include domestic and international companies of all sizes, ranging from cloud and information technology services, communications and social networking to financial services, manufacturing, energy, healthcare, and consumer products.

