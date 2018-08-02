Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (DO) Holdings Reduced by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada trimmed its position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc (NYSE:DO) by 71.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 62,220 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after selling 153,086 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Diamond Offshore Drilling were worth $912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tensile Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 6.9% during the first quarter. Tensile Capital Management LLC now owns 465,200 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $6,820,000 after acquiring an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Glacier Peak Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $1,100,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling by 1.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 215,139 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,153,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling during the first quarter valued at about $247,000.

Shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling opened at $18.38 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat. Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $21.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.51, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $268.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.83 million. Diamond Offshore Drilling had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 5.57%. Diamond Offshore Drilling’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Diamond Offshore Drilling Inc will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamond Offshore Drilling news, SVP David L. Roland sold 1,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total value of $34,409.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $181,397.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Marc Gerard Rex Edwards sold 78,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $1,561,386.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on DO shares. UBS Group set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Diamond Offshore Drilling and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.61.

Diamond Offshore Drilling Company Profile

Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc provides contract drilling services to the energy industry worldwide. It provides services in floater market, including ultra-deepwater, deepwater, and mid-water. The company operates a fleet of 17 offshore drilling rigs, which comprises 4 drillships, 7 ultra-deepwater, 4 deepwater, and 2 mid-water semisubmersibles.

