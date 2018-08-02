Diageo plc (DEO) Shares Sold by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN lowered its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 0.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,789,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 36,149 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Diageo were worth $545,752,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 3.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 1.9% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 6.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 3.0% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Diageo by 18.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. 11.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE DEO traded down $0.73 during trading on Thursday, hitting $146.21. 7,245 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,510. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $128.81 and a fifty-two week high of $151.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

The business also recently disclosed a semiannual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $2.1297 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semiannual dividend of $1.42. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.78%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DEO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Macquarie upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness.

