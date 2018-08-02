DexCom (DXCM) Given a $125.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) has been given a $125.00 price target by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.97% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Wednesday, April 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of DexCom in a report on Monday, April 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Friday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. DexCom has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.56.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $95.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 5.42 and a current ratio of 5.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a PE ratio of -164.55 and a beta of 0.05. DexCom has a 12 month low of $42.62 and a 12 month high of $105.46.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical device company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $242.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.81 million. DexCom had a negative net margin of 4.30% and a negative return on equity of 9.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.16) earnings per share. analysts anticipate that DexCom will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Steven Robert Pacelli sold 3,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.91, for a total value of $317,347.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay S. Skyler sold 31,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total transaction of $2,677,901.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,553 shares in the company, valued at $387,505.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 219,901 shares of company stock worth $20,220,053 over the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,887,488 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $288,296,000 after acquiring an additional 87,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in DexCom by 8.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,588,232 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $191,943,000 after buying an additional 211,250 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in DexCom by 0.3% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,169,066 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $86,698,000 after buying an additional 3,183 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of DexCom by 429.3% in the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 979,175 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,616,000 after acquiring an additional 794,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DexCom in the first quarter worth about $67,132,000.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes; and for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring system to communicate directly to patient's mobile device; DexCom G4 PLATINUM system for continuous use by adults with diabetes; and DexCom Share, a remote monitoring system.

