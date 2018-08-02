Devon Energy (DVN) Shares Gap Down After Earnings Miss

Shares of Devon Energy Corp (NYSE:DVN) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $47.52, but opened at $45.01. Devon Energy shares last traded at $43.47, with a volume of 16518988 shares traded.

The energy company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.96 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.68%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.79%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 1st that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DVN shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “sector outperform” rating on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Devon Energy in a report on Friday, April 13th. Stephens set a $47.00 price target on Devon Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Monday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.18.

In other news, EVP Lyndon C. Taylor sold 18,357 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.09, for a total value of $772,646.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 95,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,936.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John E. Bethancourt acquired 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.90 per share, with a total value of $502,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,366,051.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $125,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $146,000. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 48.5% during the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,660 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.17.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates approximately 14,600 gross wells. The company also offers gathering, transmission, processing, storage, fractionation, and marketing to upstream oil and natural gas producers; and owns natural gas pipelines, plants and treatment facilities.

