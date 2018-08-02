Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Infineon Technologies (IFXA) a €30.00 Price Target

Infineon Technologies (ETR:IFXA) received a €30.00 ($35.29) price target from stock analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Deutsche Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 52.28% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IFXA. Berenberg Bank set a €30.00 ($35.29) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Warburg Research set a €24.50 ($28.82) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Baader Bank set a €25.50 ($30.00) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €22.00 ($25.88) target price on shares of Infineon Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Infineon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €25.05 ($29.47).

Shares of Infineon Technologies opened at €19.70 ($23.18) on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Infineon Technologies has a 52-week low of €13.43 ($15.80) and a 52-week high of €20.42 ($24.02).

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

