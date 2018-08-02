Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BBVA) a €7.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (BME:BBVA) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

BBVA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.85 ($10.41) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.76 ($9.13) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.50 ($8.82) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €7.50 ($8.82).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria opened at €6.65 ($7.82) on Monday, according to MarketBeat.com. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a one year low of €6.51 ($7.66) and a one year high of €7.93 ($9.33).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, fixed-term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

