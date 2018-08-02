Deutsche Bank Analysts Give Axel Springer (SPR) a €68.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €68.00 ($80.00) target price on Axel Springer (FRA:SPR) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Warburg Research set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. Nord/LB set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley set a €63.50 ($74.71) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, June 11th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €55.00 ($64.71) target price on shares of Axel Springer and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €66.74 ($78.51).

Get Axel Springer alerts:

FRA SPR opened at €63.45 ($74.65) on Monday. Axel Springer has a 12 month low of €49.45 ($58.18) and a 12 month high of €73.80 ($86.82).

Axel Springer SE operates as a publishing company primarily in Europe and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Classifieds Media, News Media, and Marketing Media. The Classifieds Media segment operates a portfolio of online classified portals in the areas of real estate, jobs, cars, and general.

Recommended Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Axel Springer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axel Springer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.