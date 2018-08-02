Destination Wealth Management Has $156,000 Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

Destination Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 99.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 264,594 shares during the period. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $156,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VTI. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 385.4% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 125.4% during the 2nd quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Jacobson & Schmitt Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $109,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $140,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 43,378.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 153,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 152,691 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF opened at $144.92 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $123.79 and a 1 year high of $146.87.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

