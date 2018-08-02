Destination Wealth Management Acquires 25,106 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (SCHE)

Destination Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE) by 125,530.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,106 shares during the quarter. Destination Wealth Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $685,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 3,789 shares during the period. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Emery Howard Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 1,093,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,377,000 after buying an additional 4,168 shares during the period. Appleton Group LLC boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 20.0% during the first quarter. Appleton Group LLC now owns 240,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,893,000 after buying an additional 40,100 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after buying an additional 5,070 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:SCHE opened at $26.77 on Thursday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $25.12 and a twelve month high of $31.08.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

