Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on DSGX. TD Securities raised their price target on Descartes Systems Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Descartes Systems Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.33.

Shares of Descartes Systems Group traded up $0.30, reaching $32.65, on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The stock had a trading volume of 4,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,762. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.29 and a beta of 0.43. Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $24.85 and a 1 year high of $34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.70 million. Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Descartes Systems Group will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 56.9% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,920 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 5,775 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Descartes Systems Group by 51.1% during the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 22,434 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 7,585 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $782,000. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH bought a new stake in Descartes Systems Group during the second quarter valued at about $798,000. Institutional investors own 79.09% of the company’s stock.

About Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides federated network and logistics technology solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Application Suite offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable Web and wireless logistics management applications. The company's Logistics Application Suite offers solutions, such as route planning and execution, mobile applications, and telematics and compliance; transportation management solutions comprising carrier compliance and rate management, freight audit and settlement, dock scheduling and yard management, pool distribution, transportation planning and execution, and logistics flow control, as well as visibility, tracking, and performance management; and global logistics network services, such as document management, community, and connectivity services.

