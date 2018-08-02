Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 65,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Midwest Bank Trust Division purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,771,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,569,000 after buying an additional 101,369 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 246,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,956,000 after buying an additional 7,046 shares during the last quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Paulson Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,651,000 after buying an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.1% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 217,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,279,000 after buying an additional 51,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $147.84. 13,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,876,979. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $119.96 and a 1 year high of $151.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.4276 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. This is a positive change from iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

