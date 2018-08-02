Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Has $19.48 Million Holdings in PNC Financial Services Group Inc (PNC)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 1.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 144,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PNC Financial Services Group were worth $19,478,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $102,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in PNC Financial Services Group in the 1st quarter worth about $150,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PNC Financial Services Group by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $147.00 target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of PNC Financial Services Group from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PNC Financial Services Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.13.

PNC Financial Services Group traded up $0.03, reaching $145.05, on Thursday, according to MarketBeat.com . The stock had a trading volume of 12,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,431,528. The firm has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. PNC Financial Services Group Inc has a 12-month low of $119.77 and a 12-month high of $163.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 17th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This is an increase from PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 16th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 44.71%.

In other PNC Financial Services Group news, insider Michael P. Lyons sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.87, for a total value of $1,972,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 124,841 shares in the company, valued at $17,586,351.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael J. Hannon sold 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.38, for a total transaction of $741,820.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,233,829.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,247 shares of company stock valued at $4,830,351. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, and investment and cash management services to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online banking and mobile channels.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PNC Financial Services Group Inc (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.