Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 3,224 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (THO)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 133,940 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 3,224 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $13,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THO. Swedbank lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 62.7% during the second quarter. Swedbank now owns 2,583,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $251,558,000 after purchasing an additional 995,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 113.4% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 412,712 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,532,000 after purchasing an additional 219,287 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC lifted its stake in Thor Industries by 51.4% during the first quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 582,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,141,000 after purchasing an additional 197,899 shares during the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,004,000. Finally, Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Thor Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,506,000. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 target price on shares of Thor Industries in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.13.

Shares of NYSE:THO traded down $3.77 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.08. The stock had a trading volume of 810,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,397. The company has a market cap of $5.00 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.67. Thor Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.62 and a 12-month high of $161.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.87%.

Thor Industries declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 20th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles, and related parts and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Towable Recreational Vehicles and Motorized Recreational Vehicles segments. The company offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, International, Tommy Bahama, Flying Cloud, Sport, and Basecamp trade names, as well as Interstate series of Class B motorhomes; gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, A.C.E., Alante, Precept, Greyhawk, and Redhawk trade names; and luxury Class A motorhomes under Insignia, Aspire, Anthem, and Cornerstone trade names.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.