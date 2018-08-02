Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. Acquires 2,643 Shares of Cna Financial Corp (CNA)

Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in Cna Financial Corp (NYSE:CNA) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 359,205 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Cna Financial comprises approximately 1.7% of Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cna Financial worth $16,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CNA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cna Financial by 17.3% during the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,647,000. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 537,995 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $24,576,000 after purchasing an additional 52,249 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Cna Financial by 1,157.2% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 36,912 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,686,000 after purchasing an additional 33,976 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in Cna Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 99.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Cna Financial news, CEO Dino Robusto sold 2,036 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.63, for a total value of $99,010.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,918,930.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CNA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cna Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Cna Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th.

NYSE CNA traded down $0.91 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $46.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,815. Cna Financial Corp has a 52 week low of $45.10 and a 52 week high of $55.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $12.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13.

Cna Financial (NYSE:CNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.01. Cna Financial had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 9.32%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cna Financial Corp will post 4.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.00%. This is a boost from Cna Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cna Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.50%.

CNA Financial Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance products primarily in the United States. It operates through Specialty, Commercial, International, Life & Group, and Corporate & Other segments. The company's property insurance products include property, marine, boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products comprise workers compensation, general and product liability, commercial auto, and umbrella coverages.

