Denny’s (DENN) Shares Down 1.7% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Denny’s Corp (NASDAQ:DENN) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Wedbush lowered their price target on the stock from $18.50 to $17.00. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Denny’s traded as low as $14.01 and last traded at $14.74. 13,254 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 211,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.49.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Longbow Research lowered shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

In other Denny’s news, VP Stephen C. Dunn sold 11,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.81, for a total transaction of $181,909.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 92,479 shares in the company, valued at $1,462,092.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total transaction of $1,269,336.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,859,333.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,497 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new position in Denny’s during the first quarter worth about $157,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the first quarter valued at approximately $177,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 35.2% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,630 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 4,070 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Denny’s by 98.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 21,317 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 10,584 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $986.71 million, a P/E ratio of 25.45 and a beta of 0.53.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a net margin of 7.56% and a negative return on equity of 41.05%. The company had revenue of $157.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. Denny’s’s revenue was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that Denny’s Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

