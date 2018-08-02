Denny’s (DENN) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Wedbush

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Wedbush from $18.50 to $17.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 13.56% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Denny’s’ Q4 2018 earnings at $0.17 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.19 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on DENN. Longbow Research lowered Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Denny’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Denny’s has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:DENN traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $14.97. 5,880 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 250,402. The firm has a market capitalization of $925.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.56, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Denny’s has a 12-month low of $11.31 and a 12-month high of $17.75.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.02. Denny’s had a negative return on equity of 41.05% and a net margin of 7.56%. The firm had revenue of $157.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 EPS. Denny’s’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts anticipate that Denny’s will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Denny’s news, SVP John William Dillon sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.90, for a total value of $119,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,329.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John C. Miller sold 80,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $1,269,336.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 755,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,859,333.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 99,907 shares of company stock valued at $1,570,497 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,604,157 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,752,000 after buying an additional 568,684 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Denny’s by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 828,782 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,394 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 664,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 420.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 295,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,556,000 after purchasing an additional 238,474 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Denny’s by 222.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 285,345 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,544,000 after purchasing an additional 196,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Denny's Corporation, through its subsidiary, Denny's, Inc, owns and operates full-service restaurant chains under the Denny's brand. As of December 27, 2017, it had 1,735 franchised, licensed, and company restaurants worldwide, including 128 restaurants in Canada, Puerto Rico, Mexico, New Zealand, Honduras, the Philippines, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, the United Arab Emirates, Guam, Curaçao, El Salvador, Guatemala, and the United Kingdom.

