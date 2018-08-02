Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Denali Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DNLI) saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 1,145,364 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 261% from the previous session’s volume of 317,504 shares.The stock last traded at $14.00 and had previously closed at $12.73.

DNLI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 17th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of -2.38.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $0.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.00 million. equities research analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNLI. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,753,000. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 913,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,987,000 after purchasing an additional 423,525 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,604,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in Denali Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,192,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,247,000 after purchasing an additional 271,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Denali Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,309,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of portfolio of therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its programs comprises of lysosomal function pathway, glial biology pathway, and cellular homeostasis. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth in 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

