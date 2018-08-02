Deluxe (DLX) Sets New 1-Year Low at $57.06

Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $57.06 and last traded at $57.87, with a volume of 24211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.60.

The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.93.

Get Deluxe alerts:

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.09. Deluxe had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The company had revenue of $488.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.03, for a total transaction of $173,816.65. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 272,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,559,740.51. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 49,067 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total transaction of $3,486,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,622 shares of company stock worth $4,613,072. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Deluxe by 408.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Deluxe by 50.4% during the first quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deluxe during the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. 93.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Deluxe

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Deluxe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deluxe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.