Deluxe Co. (DLX) Shares Bought by Psagot Investment House Ltd.

Psagot Investment House Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd.’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DLX. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,362 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $148,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deluxe by 50.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Allianz Life Insurance Co of North America bought a new stake in shares of Deluxe during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. 93.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Deluxe opened at $58.68 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.93. Deluxe Co. has a 12-month low of $57.45 and a 12-month high of $78.87.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $488.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $493.65 million. Deluxe had a return on equity of 26.05% and a net margin of 12.01%. Deluxe’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Deluxe Co. will post 5.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Deluxe news, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 6,500 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total value of $442,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 272,817 shares in the company, valued at $18,573,381.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lee J. Schram sold 500 shares of Deluxe stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $34,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 65,622 shares of company stock valued at $4,613,072. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Deluxe Corporation provides checks, forms, marketing solutions, accessories, and other products and services for small businesses and financial institutions. It operates through three segments: Small Business Services, Financial Services, and Direct Checks. The company provides checks; printed forms, such as deposit tickets, billing forms, work orders, job proposals, purchase orders, invoices, and personnel forms, as well as computer forms and check registers; and accessories and other products comprising envelopes, office supplies, ink stamps, and labels, as well as checkbook covers.

