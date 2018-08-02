Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (DFRG) Forecasted to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Inc (NASDAQ:DFRG) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research report issued on Monday, July 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst N. Regan anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2018 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q2 2019 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2019 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2019 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on DFRG. Zacks Investment Research cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Raymond James cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.90.

Shares of Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group opened at $8.30 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.27 million, a PE ratio of 11.07, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:DFRG) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.11. Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group had a positive return on equity of 7.14% and a negative net margin of 4.81%. The firm had revenue of $90.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.69 million.

In related news, insider Juan Salas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.15 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $75,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ian Russell Carter bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.48 per share, with a total value of $100,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 65,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,014,048.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $450,400 over the last quarter. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $184,000. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $191,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth $225,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 361.7% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,774 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 16,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 32,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Del Frisco’s Restaurant Group Company Profile

Del Frisco's Restaurant Group, Inc develops, owns, and operates restaurants in the United States. It owns and operates restaurants under the Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steak House, Sullivan's Steakhouse, and Del Frisco's Grille brand names. The company offers steaks, as well as other menu selections, such as chops and fresh seafood.

