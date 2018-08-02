Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. Purchases Shares of 87,875 SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BIL)

Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF (BMV:BIL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 87,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,048,000. SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF accounts for approximately 7.6% of Deane Retirement Strategies Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 1,921.9% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the period. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 147.1% in the first quarter. Wayne Hummer Investments L.L.C. now owns 7,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 4,661 shares during the period. UBP Investment Advisors SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 45.6% in the first quarter. UBP Investment Advisors SA now owns 17,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF by 48.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period.

Shares of BIL traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $91.45. SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF has a 1-year low of $1,603.40 and a 1-year high of $1,790.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.1349 per share. This is an increase from SPDR BLOOMBERG BARCLAYS 1-3 MONTH T-BILL ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%.

