David T. Mitchell Sells 40,000 Shares of Fabrinet (FN) Stock

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Director David T. Mitchell sold 40,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.61, for a total transaction of $1,584,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 113,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,496,606.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NYSE:FN opened at $39.56 on Thursday. Fabrinet has a one year low of $24.02 and a one year high of $44.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.61.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $332.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pekin Singer Strauss Asset Management IL acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $14,882,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the second quarter worth $17,050,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $13,237,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Fabrinet by 15.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,623,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,331,000 after acquiring an additional 348,728 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the first quarter worth $8,632,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Northland Securities downgraded shares of Fabrinet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Fabrinet from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Fabrinet to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.67.

Fabrinet Company Profile

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers of optical communication components, modules and sub-systems, industrial lasers, medical devices, and sensors. It offers a range of optical and electro-mechanical capabilities across the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, packaging, integration, final assembly, and test.

