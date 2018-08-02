Daseke (DSKE) Rating Increased to Hold at BidaskClub

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) was upgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

DSKE has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut Daseke from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Daseke in a research note on Friday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Buckingham Research boosted their price target on Daseke from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Daseke in a research note on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.63.

Shares of Daseke opened at $8.51 on Thursday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a market capitalization of $485.37 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.89. Daseke has a 52 week low of $8.04 and a 52 week high of $14.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31.

Daseke (NASDAQ:DSKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $327.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.18 million. Daseke had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a net margin of 3.35%. The company’s revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Daseke will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Brian Bonner bought 5,000 shares of Daseke stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $45,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders purchased 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $139,400. 28.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bluefin Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $114,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $148,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Daseke in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $168,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Daseke Company Profile

Daseke, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions with a focus on flatbed and specialized freight in North America. It operates through Flatbed Solutions and Specialized Solutions segments. The company transports heavy haul freight, defense and commercial arms, ammunition and explosives, radioactive cargo and hazardous materials, and commercial sheet glass, as well as offers 10-wheel drive-away services.

