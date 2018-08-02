DarkLisk (DISK) Price Down 1% This Week

DarkLisk (CURRENCY:DISK) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last week, DarkLisk has traded down 1% against the US dollar. One DarkLisk coin can now be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. DarkLisk has a total market capitalization of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of DarkLisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.69 or 0.02756347 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00013159 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000770 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004854 BTC.

BitSend (BSD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00002945 BTC.

ATMChain (ATM) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000012 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003286 BTC.

PinkCoin (PINK) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001378 BTC.

B3Coin (KB3) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

DarkLisk Coin Profile

DarkLisk (CRYPTO:DISK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 9th, 2016. DarkLisk’s total supply is 17,888,425 coins.

Buying and Selling DarkLisk

DarkLisk can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DarkLisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DarkLisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DarkLisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

