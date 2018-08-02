Darden Restaurants, Inc. (DRI) Shares Bought by Synovus Financial Corp

Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 127,389 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the quarter. Synovus Financial Corp owned 0.10% of Darden Restaurants worth $13,634,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 21.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period. Catawba Capital Management VA boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 5.4% during the second quarter. Catawba Capital Management VA now owns 10,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Darden Restaurants by 1.8% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 36,970 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,958,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 79.3% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 2.9% in the second quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 26,968 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $107.44 on Thursday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.27 and a twelve month high of $112.81. The stock has a market cap of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.40.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The restaurant operator reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.04. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 29.02% and a net margin of 7.38%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 10th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 9th. This is an increase from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on DRI shares. Maxim Group lowered Darden Restaurants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Darden Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on Darden Restaurants from $100.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Darden Restaurants from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “$112.15” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.77.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,186 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total transaction of $242,777.16. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $87,959.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 700 shares of Darden Restaurants stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.21, for a total value of $76,447.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 706 shares in the company, valued at $77,102.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 182,236 shares of company stock worth $19,609,826. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of June 27, 2017, it owned and operated approximately 1,700 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Seasons 52, Bahama Breeze, and Eddie V's brands.

