Danaher (DHR) Earning Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media headlines about Danaher (NYSE:DHR) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research firm identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Danaher earned a daily sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the conglomerate an impact score of 47.3925117117498 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s rankings:

Get Danaher alerts:

Danaher opened at $102.00 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Danaher has a 1-year low of $78.97 and a 1-year high of $106.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.24 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.05.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Danaher will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.88%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on DHR shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Danaher from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective (up previously from $108.00) on shares of Danaher in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America set a $113.00 price objective on Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales acquired 1,080 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $102.32 per share, for a total transaction of $110,505.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,827,953 shares in the company, valued at $187,036,150.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total value of $1,512,701.15. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

About Danaher

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

See Also: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.