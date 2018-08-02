Danaher Co. (DHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) will report earnings of $1.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Danaher’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.05 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10. Danaher posted earnings per share of $1.00 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Danaher will report full year earnings of $4.49 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.43 to $4.54. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Danaher.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The conglomerate reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.06. Danaher had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 11.55%. The business had revenue of $4.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher to $107.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine lowered shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $113.00 price objective on shares of Danaher in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.31.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $101.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,414,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,461,984. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Danaher has a fifty-two week low of $78.97 and a fifty-two week high of $106.08. The firm has a market cap of $71.78 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 15.88%.

In other news, CFO Daniel L. Comas sold 77,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $8,044,909.51. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 135,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,053,206.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert S. Lutz sold 14,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.93, for a total transaction of $1,512,701.15. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,875,312.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 196,875 shares of company stock valued at $20,246,147. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DHR. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 445.0% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 3.8% in the second quarter. Pratt Collard Advisory Partners LLC now owns 17,586 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 42.3% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 5,445 shares during the period. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Danaher in the fourth quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 78.7% in the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,577 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,973,000 after acquiring an additional 17,871 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.69% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides laser scanning, compound, surgical, and other stereo microscopes. This segment also offers filtration, separation, and purification technologies to the biopharmaceutical, food and beverage, medical, aerospace, microelectronics, and general industrial sectors.

