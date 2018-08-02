Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NSC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern Corp. (NYSE:NSC) by 761.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,072 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,049 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $20,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5,739.3% in the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,635 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 898,104 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $135,497,000 after purchasing an additional 47,592 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,752,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,882 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. 72.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on NSC. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $176.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $159.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.74.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $167.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Norfolk Southern Corp. has a 12-month low of $111.44 and a 12-month high of $172.81. The company has a market cap of $47.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.19. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 52.36% and a return on equity of 14.53%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Corp. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 43.57%.

In other news, CFO Cynthia C. Earhart sold 6,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.93, for a total value of $994,326.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $994,326.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas E. Hurlbut sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.00, for a total transaction of $419,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,760 shares in the company, valued at $419,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,348 shares of company stock worth $1,716,507 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. It also transports overseas freight through various Atlantic and Gulf Coast ports, as well as coal, automotive, and industrial products; and provides commuter passenger services.

