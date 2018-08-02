Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Avery Dennison Corp (AVY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,041 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Avery Dennison worth $14,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 163.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,243,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,121,000 after buying an additional 771,818 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,235,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,269,000 after buying an additional 49,279 shares during the last quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 856,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $87,447,000 after buying an additional 131,801 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 777,898 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,651,000 after buying an additional 104,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 593,153 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,023,000 after buying an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AVY shares. Citigroup reduced their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Avery Dennison from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Avery Dennison to $111.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.78.

In related news, insider Georges Gravanis sold 13,000 shares of Avery Dennison stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $1,464,710.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,339,195.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Avery Dennison opened at $112.10 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.32. Avery Dennison Corp has a twelve month low of $91.75 and a twelve month high of $123.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 47.47% and a net margin of 3.83%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 4th. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is currently 41.60%.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands. It also offers durable cast and reflective films.

