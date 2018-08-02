Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Has $6 Million Stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $93,401,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $53,919,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $37,039,000. Welch & Forbes LLC bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $36,553,000. Finally, Wendell David Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $29,057,000. Institutional investors own 78.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

In other news, insider Michael C. Eberhard sold 7,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total transaction of $1,075,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,863,995. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Maria Black sold 8,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.22, for a total transaction of $1,124,696.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 23,810 shares of company stock valued at $3,234,158. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 5th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.07.

ADP stock opened at $132.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1-year low of $102.81 and a 1-year high of $141.52. The firm has a market cap of $59.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.02. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 13.60% and a return on equity of 45.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) business process outsourcing and technology-enabled human capital management solutions.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.