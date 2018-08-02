Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Grows Holdings in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (DLB)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 86,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,357 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. owned 0.08% of Dolby Laboratories worth $5,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Elkfork Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Cornerstone Capital Management Holdings LLC. bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,300 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,669 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. 53.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Dolby Laboratories opened at $64.15 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $74.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.80.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 13.06%. The firm had revenue of $317.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts expect that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 3rd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is 29.09%.

In related news, SVP Giles Baker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dagmar Dolby sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total transaction of $6,103,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,968,797 shares of company stock valued at $123,502,007. 43.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DLB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 19th. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of Dolby Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, including Dolby Digital Plus for digital television, mobile, and Internet-based services; Dolby Digital, a digital audio coding technology that provides multichannel sound in the home; and AAC & HE-AAC, an audio coding technologies used to broadcast, download, and streaming content.

