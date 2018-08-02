Daiwa Securities Group Inc. Decreases Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG)

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 15.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,616 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 9,875 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $104,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $112,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $157,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.46% of the company’s stock.

PPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $130.00 to $128.00 and set a “$104.41” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PPG Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating on shares of PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PPG Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $122.29.

NYSE:PPG opened at $109.73 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.51. PPG Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $100.36 and a one year high of $122.07.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.12 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 27.36% and a net margin of 9.87%. PPG Industries’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 9th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.66%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

