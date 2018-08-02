Daimler AG (DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th.
Daimler traded down $1.10, hitting $66.80, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 32,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. Daimler has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $94.41.
Daimler Company Profile
Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.
