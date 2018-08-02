Daimler AG (DDAIF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Daimler AG (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Daimler from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 7th.

Daimler traded down $1.10, hitting $66.80, during trading hours on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. 32,427 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,011. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company has a market cap of $74.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.01, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.58. Daimler has a 1 year low of $63.53 and a 1 year high of $94.41.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $48.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.30 billion. Daimler had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 5.68%. analysts predict that Daimler will post 10.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the smart and Mercedes me brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

