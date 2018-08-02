CytoDyn (CYDY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02, reports.

Shares of CytoDyn traded down $0.05, reaching $0.47, during mid-day trading on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. 590,187 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 542,429. The stock has a market cap of $113.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.28. CytoDyn has a 12 month low of $0.40 and a 12 month high of $0.84.

CYDY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. HC Wainwright set a $2.00 price objective on CytoDyn and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Finally, ValuEngine raised CytoDyn from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd.

CytoDyn Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the clinical development and commercialization of humanized monoclonal antibodies for the treatment and prevention of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection. Its lead product under development for HIV infection include PRO 140, a therapeutic anti-viral agent, which is in Phase IIb treatment substitution trial, Phase IIb extension study, Phase IIb/III pivotal trial, and Phase IIb/III investigative trial for HIV; and Phase II trial for graft-versus-host disease.

