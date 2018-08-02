CyrusOne Inc (CONE) Position Trimmed by Dana Investment Advisors Inc.

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE) by 11.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,353 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CyrusOne were worth $10,286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC grew its position in CyrusOne by 6,756.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 113,406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 111,752 shares during the period. Suntrust Banks Inc. bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $234,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $253,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 4th quarter worth approximately $284,000. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in CyrusOne in the 1st quarter worth approximately $307,000. Institutional investors own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Get CyrusOne alerts:

Shares of CONE stock opened at $62.71 on Thursday. CyrusOne Inc has a 1 year low of $43.49 and a 1 year high of $65.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $196.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.33 million. CyrusOne had a negative return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that CyrusOne Inc will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CONE. Credit Suisse Group set a $73.00 target price on shares of CyrusOne and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of CyrusOne from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. CyrusOne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Jackson sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $90,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 29,799 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,940. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CyrusOne Profile

CyrusOne (NASDAQ: CONE) is a high-growth real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in highly reliable enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The Company provides mission-critical data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure for approximately 1,000 customers, including 200 Fortune 1000 companies.

Featured Article: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CONE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CyrusOne Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Receive News & Ratings for CyrusOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyrusOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.