Cycling Coin (CYC) Market Cap Tops $0.00

Cycling Coin (CURRENCY:CYC) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on August 2nd. Over the last seven days, Cycling Coin has traded up 2.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Cycling Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0007 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Cycling Coin has a market cap of $0.00 and $0.00 worth of Cycling Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Aston (ATX) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0337 or 0.00000449 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001487 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00013010 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000167 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0214 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000049 BTC.

About Cycling Coin

CYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Cycling Coin’s official Twitter account is @cyclingcoin

Buying and Selling Cycling Coin

Cycling Coin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cycling Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cycling Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cycling Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

