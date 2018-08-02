CVS Health Corp (CVS) Shares Bought by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC

Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 74.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 42,018 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,955 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CVS. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,013,482 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,355,536,000 after buying an additional 3,016,972 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 18,102,755 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,126,173,000 after buying an additional 2,588,382 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,868,331 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $786,322,000 after buying an additional 235,357 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in CVS Health by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,705,490 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $776,147,000 after buying an additional 126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in CVS Health by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,219,365 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $668,688,000 after buying an additional 414,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine cut CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of CVS Health in a report on Monday, July 9th. Mizuho set a $95.00 price target on CVS Health and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on CVS Health to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CVS Health from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.74.

In other news, Director C David Brown II acquired 10,000 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.99 per share, with a total value of $619,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 101,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,276,611.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CVS opened at $64.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.96. CVS Health Corp has a 1-year low of $60.14 and a 1-year high of $84.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 2nd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $45.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.77 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corp will post 6.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 25th were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 24th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.90%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated pharmacy health care services. It operates through Pharmacy Services and Retail/LTC segments. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, Medicare Part D services, mail order, specialty pharmacy and infusion services, retail pharmacy network management services, prescription management systems, clinical services, disease management programs, and medical pharmacy management services.

