CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (CCPE) Declares €0.01 Dividend

CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD (LON:CCPE) announced a dividend on Wednesday, August 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of €0.01 ($0.02) per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 9th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:CCPE traded up GBX 0.03 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 1.13 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,406. CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.14 ($0.01).

Get CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD alerts:

About CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD

CVC Credit Partners European Opportunities Limited is a closed-ended investment fund. The Fund is self-managed. The Fund’s investment objective is to provide shareholders with regular income returns and capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of sub-investment-grade debt instruments. Its investment policy is to invest in companies domiciled, or with material operations, in Western Europe across various industries.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVC CRED/NPV VTG FPD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.