Cushing Energy Income Cf (SRF) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Cushing Energy Income Cf (NYSE:SRF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th.

Cushing Energy Income Cf has decreased its dividend by an average of 63.7% annually over the last three years.

NYSE SRF traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.57. 11,595 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,402. Cushing Energy Income Cf has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $10.10.

The Cushing Energy Income Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified and closed-end investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high total return with an emphasis on current income. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions at least 80% of its net assets, plus any borrowings for investment purposes, in public and private securities of energy companies involved in exploring; developing; producing; transporting; gathering and processing; storing; refining; distributing; mining or marketing natural gas; natural gas liquids; crude oil, and refined products or coal.

