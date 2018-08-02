Cummins Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $3.72 Per Share (CMI)

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) – Equities researchers at Piper Jaffray Companies lifted their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cummins in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 31st. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst A. Potter now anticipates that the company will earn $3.72 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.59. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has a “Hold” rating and a $164.00 price target on the stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CMI. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Buckingham Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Cummins from $180.00 to $174.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.52.

Cummins opened at $139.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. Cummins has a 12 month low of $129.90 and a 12 month high of $194.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. Cummins’s quarterly revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.53 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CMI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,548,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.7% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,384,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,545,000 after buying an additional 87,372 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 9.1% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,368,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,878,000 after buying an additional 197,413 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 2.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,274,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,596,000 after buying an additional 52,223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 19.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after buying an additional 320,872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.68%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

Featured Story: Diversification in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.