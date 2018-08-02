Cummins Inc. (CMI) Position Reduced by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,759 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Cummins were worth $1,231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cummins by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,138,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,548,000 after acquiring an additional 463,368 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Cummins by 92.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 736,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,400,000 after acquiring an additional 354,266 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Cummins by 19.4% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,972,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,699,000 after acquiring an additional 320,872 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,754,000. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA grew its stake in Cummins by 1,486.5% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 235,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,207,000 after acquiring an additional 220,854 shares during the period. 81.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cummins opened at $139.72 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.90 and a twelve month high of $194.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $22.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). Cummins had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 23.47%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.68%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cummins from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 25th. UBS Group cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $136.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut Cummins from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cummins currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.52.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

