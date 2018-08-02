Cummins (CMI) Given a $158.00 Price Target by Wells Fargo & Co Analysts

Wells Fargo & Co set a $158.00 target price on Cummins (NYSE:CMI) in a research note released on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Buckingham Research downgraded Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Bank of America cut Cummins from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $154.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Cummins from $176.00 to $164.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Cummins in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Cummins from $168.00 to $192.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $166.52.

Cummins traded up $0.05, reaching $139.77, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,264 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,738. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.11. Cummins has a fifty-two week low of $129.90 and a fifty-two week high of $194.18.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.63 by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 4.67% and a return on equity of 26.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 13.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. This is a boost from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is 40.68%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 8.9% during the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 40,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 49.7% during the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 40,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter worth approximately $183,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 230.0% during the second quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 43.7% during the second quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 53,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 16,173 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.34% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

