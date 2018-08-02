CUI Global (CUI) Upgraded at ValuEngine

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CUI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CUI Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. B. Riley started coverage on CUI Global in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CUI Global opened at $2.66 on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CUI Global has a 1 year low of $2.44 and a 1 year high of $4.35.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $21.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.06 million. CUI Global had a negative net margin of 13.73% and a negative return on equity of 14.53%. equities analysts forecast that CUI Global will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in CUI Global by 163.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 175,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 108,700 shares during the period. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CUI Global by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 186,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 19,047 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in CUI Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $927,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in CUI Global by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 2,534,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 126,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

