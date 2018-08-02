Cue Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE)

Cue Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 91.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,770 shares during the period. Cue Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $128,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 1,024.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 137.9% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 103.6% during the first quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $227,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF opened at $85.34 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.21 and a 1 year high of $89.40.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.