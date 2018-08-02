Cubits (QBT) Price Down 32.5% Over Last Week

Cubits (CURRENCY:QBT) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 2nd. Over the last week, Cubits has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar. Cubits has a market cap of $0.00 and $4.00 worth of Cubits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cubits coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000016 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crave (CRAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004668 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000142 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0712 or 0.00000968 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000539 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00003447 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005443 BTC.

About Cubits

QBT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Cubits’ total supply is 73,335,366 coins. The official website for Cubits is qbt.scificrypto.info

Buying and Selling Cubits

Cubits can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cubits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cubits should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cubits using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

