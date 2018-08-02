CubeSmart (CUBE) Rating Lowered to Hold at ValuEngine

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CUBE. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded CubeSmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Bank of America upgraded CubeSmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on CubeSmart from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Friday, July 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.27.

CUBE stock opened at $30.17 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.11. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $23.46 and a 12-month high of $33.18.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41. The firm had revenue of $147.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.68 million. CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. research analysts expect that CubeSmart will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

In other CubeSmart news, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 215,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.89, for a total transaction of $6,434,360.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,823,108.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 175,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $5,244,216.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 529,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,812,520.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 465,322 shares of company stock worth $13,934,902. 1.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 44,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 16,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Tdam USA Inc. now owns 39,809 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTIM Corp. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BTIM Corp. now owns 733,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,053 shares in the last quarter.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2018 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

