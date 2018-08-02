CSI Compressco (CCLP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “CSI Compressco LP offers compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing and storage. Its equipment and parts sales business includes the fabrication and sale of standard compressor packages, custom-designed compressor packages and engine-driven oilfield fluid pump systems designed. The company offers well monitoring and automated sand separation services as well as compressor package reconfiguration and maintenance services. CSI Compressco LP, formerly known as Compressco Partners, L.P., is headquartered in Oklahoma City. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCLP. ValuEngine upgraded CSI Compressco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 4th. BidaskClub upgraded CSI Compressco from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target (down from $8.00) on shares of CSI Compressco in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James set a $8.00 price target on CSI Compressco and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.50.

CSI Compressco traded down $0.08, reaching $5.30, during trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings . The stock had a trading volume of 79,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,935. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.69. The company has a market cap of $228.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.63. CSI Compressco has a one year low of $4.19 and a one year high of $8.05.

CSI Compressco (NASDAQ:CCLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $85.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.69 million. CSI Compressco had a negative return on equity of 42.32% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. analysts predict that CSI Compressco will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.15%. CSI Compressco’s payout ratio is presently -64.10%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCLP. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the fourth quarter valued at $1,150,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 60,459.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,056 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 243,653 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 25.8% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 960,222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,972,000 after acquiring an additional 196,936 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 16.1% during the first quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 143,900 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CSI Compressco by 12.9% during the first quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 4,095,376 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,733,000 after acquiring an additional 468,241 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.45% of the company’s stock.

CSI Compressco LP provides compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage applications in the United States and internationally. It fabricates and sells standard and custom-designed compressor packages, oilfield fluid pump systems, and compressor package parts and components, as well as provides aftermarket services, such as operations, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services.

